City staff will seek approval of a $1.54 million construction contract for work at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant during a Joplin City Council meeting Tuesday night.
The contract with McClanahan Construction Co. would be for replacement of filters at the plant.
The project generally consists of replacing the last two of the plant's multiple sand trough filters with diamond fabric filters. This project is being done to increase capacity for the treatment of wastewater before it's discharged into Turkey Creek.
Three bids were submitted for the project, and McClanahan's was the lowest. The other bids were from Branco Enterprises for $1.69 million and Crews Construction for $1.91 million.
City staff also will seek council approval for a second change order for a flood control project under construction at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue. The project involves lowering and widening a channel that drains stormwater from that area and adding more drainage inlets along Illinois Avenue to reduce risk of flooding to area businesses.
The change is to repair the banks of a section of channel where this year's heavy rains have loosened rock, exposing the banks to erosion. It also would provide for the installation of more drainage inlets in the Ewert Park parking lot near the drainage channel.
The cost is $105,425.
The council also will consider on first reading an agreement that would authorize the city to pass along federal homebuilding funds to Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity. The funding of $132,500 would be used by Habitat to build two homes as part of the Joplin HOME Consortium, an organization involving the city that provides for low-income housing.
Joplin HOME Consortium funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Public hearings also will be held on the following zoning proposals:
• A request to annex about 1.7 acres of property near 32nd Street and John Duffy Drive in Wildwood Ranch for the construction of the Willow Vista Apartment Complex by Richard Benson, president of RBC Enterprises.
• A request to change zoning at 2307 Connecticut Ave. from resident to commercial. The application was withdrawn before the request was heard by the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission, but the public hearing on it must go forward because it was advertised before the request was withdrawn.
• A request to vacate a city utility easement located near the intersection of Newman and Range Line roads. The easement is no longer needed. It was for a sewer line that has been moved.
The council also will be asked to pass a resolution authorizing the submission of an application to nominate Memorial Hall to the National Register of Historic Places, and to consider a lease agreement for the Joplin Senior Center with the Area Agency on Aging Region X.
