By the time you're reading this, the Joplin City Council meeting tonight will be well underway. On the agenda is consideration of an ordinance that would require that people 6 and older wear a face covering when they leave their homes and are in businesses or other places. A few exemptions also are part of the ordinance.
The meeting comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Joplin area, and as Jasper and McDonald counties reported their first COVID-19 deaths today.
"The city is very troubled by the rise in cases that we've had in Joplin but also in Joplin's region," Mayor Ryan Stanley said earlier this week. "Certainly, we are appreciating the scale of the risk and wanting to make sure that, as City Council acts, we are being very purposeful in the conversations we are having on how we move forward."
Globe reporter Debby Woodin is at the council meeting and will bring you full coverage later tonight at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
Here's what else we're working on:
- A dedication ceremony is slated Thursday for Ian's Place in Columbus, Kansas. We'll have the details on this new all-wheels park named in honor of a teenager who died in 2015.
- The Carthage City Council is gearing up for a special meeting of its own about COVID-19 measures. We'll have the latest on what that meeting might hold.
Thanks for reading, and have a good evening. Stay safe.
