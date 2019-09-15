In order to extend 15th Street to the east, past Range Line Road into a developing retail district, the city may purchase rights of way from a property owner in the area.
The Joplin City Council will make this consideration during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
A price of $524,839.50 would be paid to Vistacor Investment Group, which owns properties to the north and south of the path where the extended 15th Street would be. The price works out to $13.50 per square foot, according to documentation provided by city staff.
Plans call for the area east of the intersection to be developed into a curbed road. The road, which is effectively an entryway for a Walmart Supercenter, is currently a paved lane with no curbs, gutters or traffic controls. A fully developed road is hoped to attract retail development in the area between Walmart and the businesses with frontage along Range Line.
Funds for the project would come from the 1717 Market Place Tax Increment Financing Plan, which was established in 2005. In April 2018, members of that commission approved a change to the plan that allowed for the collection of the funds.
A cost-share agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the road's extension is being pursued, according to city documentation.
In other business, the city will consider pursuing a grant to repair the Pennsylvania Avenue viaduct. The bridge between Fifth and Seventh streets has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic since February after a state inspection found safety concerns.
A plan calls for replacing the bridge with an at-grade road, according to city documents. The project has an estimated cost of about $1.83 million, with demolition and construction accounting for about $1.4 million.
A grant from the Governor's Transportation Cost Share Program, if obtained, could provide up to $700,000 for the project.
The concrete T-beam bridge was built in 1929, according to the federal government's National Bridge Inventory Data. It was built to span Willow Creek, and a warehouse building is located beneath part of it.
