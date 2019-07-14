The Joplin City Council will be asked at a meeting Monday to pay off $1.62 million the city still owes for Joe Becker Stadium renovation.
Council members informally agreed in May to pay off the debt using reserves. That is intended to free up cash that is used for the annual payments as well as save on interest costs.
The historic stadium was rebuilt for $5 million in 2014 when city officials sought a professional baseball team to play there. The city borrowed $2 million to help pay for the project, and the annual payments were $150,000.
The city's plan called for using proceeds of a lease with the Joplin Blasters, a team of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, to make the $150,000 payment. The Blasters failed financially and pulled out after one season.
Joplin Finance Director Leslie Haase proposed using money in the general fund's unrestricted fund balance to pay off the remaining stadium debt. She said that paying off the certificates of participation at the first available date, which is Sept. 1, would save the city $604,000 in interest and fees.
Certificates of participation are lease-purchase agreements sold to investors, similar to bonds. Governments typically use them to buy or construct buildings.
There is more than $7.8 million in the unrestricted reserves, Haase told the council earlier.
In other business, the council will:
• Hold a public hearing on a request from Suzanne Nelson of Suzanne's Health Foods at 3106 Connecticut Ave. to rezone her property to C-3 commercial as a possible site for a medical marijuana dispensary if she is awarded a license for it from the state.
• Consider a contract with Strategic Government Resources, a Texas firm, to conduct a search for city manager candidates. Twenty-nine firms responded to a request for qualifications. Those were narrowed to three, and the council interviewed the firms last month and voted to pursue a contract with SGR.
• Hold a closed meeting on a personnel matter.
Time, place
The Joplin City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
