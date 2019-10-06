The Joplin City Council will hold a public hearing for the possible rezoning of property on the northwest side of the city to accommodate construction of a children's swimming pool.
The request from Leslie Harrison, of Pittsburg, Kansas, seeks to rezone 3220 Belle Center Road from single-family residential to commercial for operation of an indoor training pool for children. Harrison previously told the city's Planning and Zoning Commission that she hopes to construct a metal building to house an indoor swimming pool to teach survival training to children 6 months to 6 years.
City staff said in documentation provided to the council that there are few commercial zones in this part of the city, which is north of Schifferdecker Park and west of Schifferdecker Avenue. They also noted that the corner where the pool is planned is "in transition," with much of the area vacant and residential areas lying away from the main thoroughfare.
The council also will hold a public hearing for rezoning property at 5051 S. Main St. and 3010 S. Connecticut Ave., both from neighborhood commercial-planned development to commercial.
In other business Monday, the council will consider:
• A $178,400 contract with D&E Plumbing and Heating Inc. to replace a sewer line at 44th Street and Virginia Avenue.
• A $517,025 contract with G&G Construction Inc. to improve twin equalization basins at the site of the original Shoal Creek wastewater treatment plant.
• Contracts of more than $571,000 with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. for work related to the Filmore Bridge and Tin Cup lift stations.
• Contracts totaling $6,250 with Gator Demolition for the demolition of structures at 1007 Roosevelt Ave. and 220 S. St. Louis Ave.
• The renewal of a contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that allows the Joplin Health Department to provide WIC (Women, Infants and Children) services including food checks redeemable for specific nutritious foods, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding counseling and certain medical services for income-eligible women and children in Jasper County.
• The renewal of a contract with the Joplin Humane Society to provide shelter services for animals brought in by the city's animal control division. Certain fees associated with those services are expected to increase by 1.61%.
• A $1,319 contract with ScriptClaims Pharmacy as part of the Joplin Health Department's agreement with the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.
Meeting details
The Joplin City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.