A consultant hired by the city to determine what Joplin's sewer rates should be over the next five years to cover the costs of staffing, operating and keeping the system repaired recommended a cumulative 25% increase in bills.
David Naumann of the engineering firm of Burns & McDonnell in Kansas City said that to keep increases at a level pace, the recommendation is to increase them by 5% each year over the next five years.
There are various national indexes on sewer rates and they report that the average increase across the nation is 5% to 6% a year, he said.
The proposed increase would boost the typical residential bill by $2 to $2.50 in each of the five years, reaching a total increase of about $12.
Figures provided to the council show the typical residential bill for customers inside the Joplin city limits that is currently $41.91 going to $43.99 next year, a raise of $2.08.
In following years, the increase would be:
• $2.21 to $46.20 in 2021.
• $2.29 to $48.49 in 2022.
• $2.43 to $50.92 in 2023.
• $2.57 to $53.49 in 2024.
The council was told that the rate study conducted by Burns & McDonnell shows that without those increases, the unrestricted reserve funding in the sewer fund used to meet emergencies for equipment failures and other repairs would be depleted by 2023.
In arriving at recommended rates, the consultant also wanted to provide enough revenue to meet expenses and to make planned system repairs without going into debt in addition to protecting a reserve balance, Naumann said.
Councilman Ryan Stanley said the city has been through a period of higher increases over the current five-year rate cycle.
A cumulative 61% increase was assessed over the last five years, with this year's bills rising 12 percent, or about $4.70.
The need for the costly increases was because the city had to hire services to identify ways to reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sanitary sewer system. Some of that work has been done, but there is more to come. Also, the city had to pay for equipment and sewer line repairs to reduce toxic zinc and cadmium contamination in sewer water or face state fines and tougher restrictions on its wastewater treatment plants issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Another reason is because the city was behind on needed revenue after the council trimmed recommended rate increases after the 2008 economic downturn that cost a number of jobs in the community and crimped wallets.
In addition to Joplin residents, the city provides sewer service to several nearby communities such as Duquesne and to 29 industries. Residents outside Joplin pay a 30 percent surcharge on top of the in-city rates.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked Naumann if that is a standard surcharge. Naumann said that it is a frequently used surcharge rate although some communities charge as much as 50% extra.
"The concept of an outside-the-city multiplier (surcharge) is to recognize the fact that there are owners of the system, you the city, and non-owners, all using the sewer facilities. Non-owners, the easiest way to think about that, is as essentially a renter. They're renting the service. You own the service, you own the facility. You are entitled to earn a higher rate of return on serving outside the city customers because you assume the risk of paying for the facilities and the liability that comes with that," Naumann said.
Commercial and industrial customers pay higher rates based on meter size and whether they treat the sewage to remove chemicals and organic matter before discharging it into the city system.
Monthly city bills for Joplin residents cite sewer service and the price of trash service. That makes current bills about $50 depending on water usage, which is used to determine sewage charges, and whether a customer also subscribes to curbside recycling service as part of the trash service.
