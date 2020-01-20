Joplin city staff will ask the City Council on Tuesday to approve an agreement to share costs with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the construction of the 15th Street extension project.
The council's regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday because of the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
The city plans to extend 15th Street two blocks east of Range Line where a lane currently exists for a shopping and restaurant area there. A formal street was planned when the city approved the 1717 Market Place Tax Increment Finance plan in 2005, but the developer of the project has not had enough cash to build that street.
Two years ago, the developer asked the city to provide management for construction of the street project. The council authorized that management and chose to extend the length of the TIF financing plan for pay for it.
The project would result in an intersection and street similar to nearby 17th Street, which extends east past Range Line to Academy Sports & Outdoors and the Walmart store.
Costs for the 15th Street project, which would include building right-hand turn lanes in the state's right of way at Range Line, are planned at $914,885. The agreement calls for half the project's funding, or $457,443, to come from the highway commission.
According to a city staff report, the design must be completed, the right of way acquired and details of the cost-sharing agreement worked out before construction can begin. Construction is planned for next year.
In other business, the council:
• Will be asked by the Joplin Fire Department to approve the purchase of an aerial ladder truck.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson proposed the purchase of the model E-One Typhoon HP 75 Aerial Apparatus using a cooperative purchasing agreement. Under that agreement, the department received two proposals, one for $908,588 from Jon’s Mid America and the second for $954,468 from MacQueen Fire Apparatus.
The department would trade in a 2001 HME/Central States truck for a final price of $883,588 from Jon's Mid America, according to a staff report.
A truck replacement was planned in this year's budget.
• Will be asked to approve a contract for a sidewalk improvement project in the East Town neighborhood.
The work would be paid by using federal Community Development Block Grant funding. The project involves replacement of the sidewalks on Comingo Avenue, and Second and Third streets from Michigan to McKee avenues.
A closed meeting is listed on the agenda regarding personnel. Mayor Gary Shaw said last month that the council was to receive new applications for consideration in the search for a new city manager.
Time, place
The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.