A light agenda is planned Monday for the Joplin City Council following the panel's extra time on duty last week to hire a new city manager.
At Monday's meeting, there will be a public hearing on a request to rezone property at 5703 W. Wildwood Ranch Parkway from residential to C-3 commercial for the operation of a real estate business. The business will be named Peace Church, though it is not actually a church, members of the city's Planning and Zoning Board were told. That board recommended approval of the request.
City staff will ask the council to authorize a change order for neighborhood Project 4011 for $428,255. Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. is the contractor.
According to a staff memo, the council approved the neighborhood project for tornado repairs in December 2019 on a base bid of $586,760. Because of savings on other tornado repair projects, city staff wants to use that money to fund more repairs in the area covered by the project.
The neighborhood where the repairs are proposed is from Indiana to Connecticut avenues from 20th to 28th streets.
Work is to include the replacement of damaged sidewalks, curb and gutters, stormwater inlets and pipes, disability ramps at corners, and street pavement.
A work authorization contract in the amount of $76,075 is proposed with Olsson for a survey and engineering work on a floodplain map revision in the area of a Silver Creek tributary at 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue. The revision is to be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve a contract with Anderson Engineering for $20,900 to design and oversee replacement of concrete aprons around the main fire station at 303 E. Third St.
Aprons at the entry and exit of the fire station garage doors have been eroded over time from firetruck traffic and could cause damage to vehicles if not replaced, according to a staff report.
The work would entail removing the concrete driving surface and the subgrade material and replacing them. The city street department will prepare the subgrade for the project, city documents report. The remainder of the construction work will be bid out.
The agenda for the meeting includes a notice that there will be a vote to go into closed session for the purposes of talks regarding a legal matter and for a discussion on personnel.
Meeting details
The Joplin City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
