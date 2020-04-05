One item of business is planned Monday night for the Joplin City Council, which will meet via telephone with no audience because of the pandemic.
Council members will be asked to act on a contract to construct an extension of Jaguar Road for access to the site of the planned Casey's warehouse distribution center.
The proposed contract is $145,182, with Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
The project involves building 250 feet of concrete roadway, curb and gutter, and stormwater drainage for access to the Casey's site. City staff designed and prepared plans and bid documents for the project.
Five submitted bids as well as the Sapp bid were all lower than the engineer's estimate, according to a staff report.
Casey's has filed a $43.9 million building permit for the project at 2715 S. Prosperity Road, near the Interstate 49 and Interstate 44 interchanges and the Crossroads Business and Distribution Park.
The council in November approved $2.8 million in tax incentives for the development of the Casey's location, which is to cost $50.5 million when it is fully equipped and furnished.
The distribution center would be the third for the growing Iowa-based chain, which has more than 2,000 stores in 16 states. Casey’s said previously that the Joplin center would distribute goods for 400 to 600 of its stores.
Phone meeting
Monday night's meeting will be conducted differently to comply with social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Gary Shaw, along with the city manager, city attorney and city clerk, will be seated at the council dais, but other members of the council will attend by telephone to observe social distancing requirements.
The meeting will be shown live on the city's website at joplinmo.org and broadcast on KGCS-TV, which airs on broadcast Channel 21 and regional cable television systems including Sparklight.
City Hall and other city buildings have been closed to the public, with city officials citing protection of public health as the reason.
