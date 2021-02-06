Discussions that will affect what future city improvements could be undertaken over at least the next decade are slated for a Joplin City Council work session Monday night.
The possibilities range from repairing deteriorating homes and neighborhoods to adding security equipment and recreational features to parks.
In addition, a $10 million proposal for the use of the former downtown library building at 300 S. Main St. will be presented. The proposal entails offering business development services in cooperation with Missouri Southern State University and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to cultivate new small businesses and technology.
That proposal is named "Project Launchpad."
City administrators also will report on proposed action plans to address the six goals identified by the council in November as the top community needs that, if addressed, would contribute to future growth, improved quality of life and continued economic development efforts.
First on the agenda for the meeting is a presentation of details of the recently completed parks master plan. That plan will form the basis of park additions that would be accomplished with revenue generated over the next 10 years if voters agree to renew the half-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
Three priorities for Joplin's parks surfaced from public input obtained during the process of formulating the 10-year parks plan.
Parks Director Paul Bloomberg said at a Jan. 27 plan wrap-up meeting that connectivity and trails for both pedestrian and bicycle use topped the list. Installation of more security lights and cameras are needed for park safety, according to the input. The third was the renovation of Ewert Park with a proposed water splash park and other features.
Council will soon be asked to approve the sales tax renewal question on the August ballot. A committee of residents will be appointed to go through the projects proposed in the master plan and prioritize those they believe would be most beneficial.
Also scheduled on the agenda is an extensive presentation by city administrators on action plans developed by city staff to address six goals that the City Council identified in November resulting from a listening tour and surveys conducted by the city manager. That work resulted in a list of needs as identified by residents.
The council then held a daylong discussion at a strategic planning meeting Nov. 30 working with the consultant who helped them rank what the panel viewed as Joplin's most important needs.
Those are:
• Address declining neighborhoods.
• Improve community appearance, including public properties maintained by the city.
• Increase economic opportunities for all.
• Address homelessness.
• Reduce crime and increase safety.
• Create and grow resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city as well as to provide for infrastructure maintenance.
"What the action plan comes from is us listening to the community, hearing their needs and then coming up with plans to respond to those and address what feedback has been presented to us. As a local government, that's when we're doing our best work is when we're addressing the community's needs," City Manager Nick Edwards said Friday.
Among the community needs are assessing the need for added staff and buildings for the police and fire departments to address public safety, including a renovation and enlargement of the city's Donald E. Clark Justice Center at 303 E. Third St. and renovation of Joplin Fire Station No. 3 at 2717 E. Newman Road and the construction of a new centrally located fire station.
Also listed as needs:
• Increased city staffing and pay.
• A solution for Union Station.
• Replacement of downtown's elevated Sixth Street parking lot.
• A solution for the downtown Pennsylvania Avenue bridge between Fifth and Seventh streets, which was closed in 2019 because of structural safety concerns cited by state inspectors.
• Museum improvements.
Needs identified cannot be accomplished without additional resources that could include potential sales taxes and consideration of a property tax as well as other possible revenues, the city manager has previously said.
Time, place
The City Council work session will be held at 5:45 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
