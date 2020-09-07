Public hearings on zoning requests and purchases of new public transit vehicles are among the items of business to be taken up by the Joplin City Council at its meeting Tuesday.
The council normally meets on Mondays, but the meeting was postponed a day because of the Labor Day holiday.
Public hearings will be held on two rezoning requests and a special-use permit.
• Steven Wade of Wade Real Estate Holdings in Joplin proposes the redevelopment of property in the 1900 block of New Jersey Avenue to build a laundromat and car wash. He seeks a change in zoning from residential to a C-3 commercial planned district.
He plans to situate the laundromat and two bays of an automatic car wash facing 20th Street. Behind that, there will be eight self-service car wash bays. The entrance would be on 20th Street. The back of the development property will adjoin residential property.
At a planning and zoning commission meeting, city staff was asked the options for a buffer zone between the commercial use and the houses. Commissioners were told there would be a 20-foot-wide buffer zone with either natural landscaping or a berm-and-fence combination.
A neighbor, David Bird, 1930 E 18th St., said he had concerns about a berm being adequate. He said a berm with trees is not going to shield residents from trash, lights and noise based on the experience of the neighborhood with the buffer around Joplin Public Library property.
He wants a solid wall at least 6 to 8 feet high in an L shape to help reduce problems with trash as well as noise from car wash vacuums. He also said flooding is an issue in the neighborhood because stormwater drainage is not adequate.
The zoning commission recommended that the council approve the rezoning.
• Rezoning is sought at 1317 E. Seventh St. and 610 S. Club St. by Dennis and Joyce Dilts for reclassification from two-family residential to M-2 heavy industrial for an auto sales lot. The commission also recommended approval of the request.
• A special-use permit is sought for a residential group home, Lovin' Grace, 1408 and 1414 Euclid Ave., which provides group residential living for young women who have reached the age that they have to leave foster homes but have no other place to live.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve the annual renewal of an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation that will allow reimbursement for work to plan area street and road projects.
According to a staff report, the purpose of the agreement is to allow the Joplin Metropolitan Planning Organization to receive monetary support from the government to complete transportation planning duties and projects that are eligible for federal financial assistance.
Under that agreement, the city is reimbursed 80% of the cost to do the work, which this year is expected to be no more than $482,715. The city will pay 20% of the project cost up to $96,543. The funding pays a portion of the salaries used by city employees to help plan for future road and street work and some of the money goes to the projects.
The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization — a group composed of representatives from area cities, counties and the state — provides policy and oversees the projects.
The council also will be asked to approve purchase agreements for two new vehicles for the Metro Area Paratransit System and for the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service.
The purchase price for the MAPS vehicles is $147,986 from Midwest Transit at the lowest bid price of $73,993 each. One of the buses is to replace a vehicle that was totaled in a wreck at no fault of the transit driver, a city memo reports. The other is a fleet replacement vehicle that will be partly reimbursed by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
The two trolley vehicles will cost $162,940 from the low bidder, Central States Bus Sales, the low bidder at $81,470 per vehicle. Those vehicles cost more because they are larger than the MAPS vehicles. Because they are fleet replacement vehicles, a federal grant will pay $130,352 toward the cost.
Time, place
The Joplin City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The agenda notes that the seating capacity in the chambers is limited to 45.
