A special meeting will be held by the Joplin City Council at noon today regarding ballot language for the Aug. 2 property tax proposal.
The agenda calls for repeal of an ordinance approved Monday night to schedule the question for the election and approval of a replacement ordinance that changes the ballot language specifying the tax is for public safety purposes.
City officials are asking voters to approve taxes of $1 per $100 assessed value on real estate and personal property.
The meeting will be at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.