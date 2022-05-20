A special meeting will be held by the Joplin City Council at noon today regarding ballot language for the Aug. 2 property tax proposal.

The agenda calls for repeal of an ordinance approved Monday night to schedule the question for the election and approval of a replacement ordinance that changes the ballot language specifying the tax is for public safety purposes.

City officials are asking voters to approve taxes of $1 per $100 assessed value on real estate and personal property.

The meeting will be at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.

