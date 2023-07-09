The Joplin City Council will hold a work session Monday to consider additional projects that are eligible for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications amounting to $84 million have been filed for ARPA funds on behalf of the city, although all of that amount has not been granted. The applications cover stormwater collection, wastewater, police, fire, housing, education and park projects.
The city was awarded nearly $13.8 million in direct ARPA funding that can be combined with any subsequent federal, state or county ARPA grants that are approved. The money must be obligated to projects by December 2024 and the construction or purchase completed by December 2026.
The city said in May that half of its top 20 priority projects have been fully or partially funded. Those include neighborhood improvement efforts, police equipment, home rehabilitation programs, fire equipment, East Town stormwater system repairs, the widening of Zora Street and the future Missouri Southern State University Health Science Innovation Center.
Council members on Monday will be asked to consider reprioritizing unfunded or underfunded projects. Those could include developing the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area, building a broadband fiber network and widening 20th Street from Schifferdecker to Central City Road, according to information provided to the council.
After the work session, a resolution to adopt the final local ARPA spending plan along with a recommended alternative project list will be presented to the council for approval on July 17.
The city has been working with Guidehouse, which was hired in 2022 for consulting work intended to maximize the city’s grants obtained through ARPA, the state’s allocation of ARPA grants, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants, and Infrastructure and Investment Act grants. Guidehouse also is to help the city develop a final spending plan for the city’s ARPA allocation when all the grants are decided.
The council will meet for its work session beginning at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the fifth-floor chambers of City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The meeting also can be viewed via livestream at joplinmo.org/182/ Video-Multimedia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.