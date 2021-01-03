The Joplin City Council on Monday will consider the adoption of what it calls a "compensation philosophy" to guide decisions affecting employee compensation.
The philosophy is intended to highlight the role of public employees as well as attract and retain public employees, according to documentation provided to the council. It was developed by an internal team headed by Joplin fire Chief Jimmy Furgerson.
It has three components:
• Movement through each pay grade within the salary administration plan. Under this goal, an employee's annual step increase would be merit-based rather than automatic, and employees would be subject to performance standards and supervisory evaluations annually.
• Maintenance of the overall salary administration plan. Under this goal, the city would update its market compensation study at least every two years, and it would attempt to keep employee pay competitive with local and regional cities and counties.
• Placement of positions within the salary administration plan. Various factors would be considered, such as inability to fill open positions at a starting wage over an extended period of time.
Over the past few years, city officials have taken steps to address compensation issues.
Voters in 2019 approved Proposition B to fund and close the police and fire pension plan and transition public safety employees to LAGERS, a state retirement system. And last fall, city staff completed a market compensation study that resulted in an adjustment of 9% to the overall salary administration plan.
In other business Monday, the council also will:
• Consider the rezoning of 3507 E. 20th St. from heavy industrial to commercial for the construction of a restaurant. Council documents do not list the name of the proposed restaurant.
• Review an $85,000 contract with Allgeier, Martin and Associates for right of way negotiation services for the widening of Connecticut Avenue from 32nd Street to Interstate 44.
• Consider amending the Joplin Police Department's budget to allow for the $6,232 purchase of an additional controller for a drone.
