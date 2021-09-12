The Joplin City Council on Monday will review proposed concepts for a new city brand and logo.
The council in March had tabled some proposed designs after several members questioned whether the designs represented Joplin and its story. One council member also had asked if the consultants on the project and city staff had sought any public input on the designs.
The city in July then hosted opportunities for public comment at Third Thursday. Also that month, representatives of community organizations including the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Joplin Alliance attended a similar session about logos and branding.
Once approved, the designs will be available for use on city signs, letterhead, buildings and vehicles.
The council on Monday also will review requirements and ordinances related to short-term rentals.
The work session will begin at 5:45 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St. It can be viewed via livestream at joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia.
