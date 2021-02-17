As utility companies scaled back rolling blackouts Wednesday, the focus for the city of Joplin has shifted toward clearing the roads of the 4 inches of snow that accumulated in the region overnight.
Additional snowfall stuck to the frozen roadways like glue Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning while the historic cold wave traveled across Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas. Temperatures only climbed into the low 20s Wednesday, but the National Weather Service promises that highs Saturday and Sunday will be above freezing.
Joplin city crews have been working around the clock with the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear main and residential streets. State and local agencies spend more than $2.3 billion on snow and ice control operations annually, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works for operations with the city of Joplin, said he has a crew of about 40 people working 12-hour shifts on the roads.
The city has 13 snowplow trucks to put material during the daytime and eight trucks at nighttime with separate crews clearing parking lots and trolley stops.
“The last 10 days have been very interesting for our crews out there working against snow and sometimes ice,” Lawson said. “When we first got precipitation that was forecasted, we used our brine machine to produce our own brine and pre-treated the roads. It melts the snow, and then the trucks are able to go by later and plow off the slush. That’s what happened with our first snow, and we were prepared.”
Last week, the Ozarks experienced a wintry mix of precipitation. Lawson said they had put down 500 tons of a salt/sand mix as of Feb. 10 and have now used over 800 tons.
“Once you start getting into sleeting rain, all you can do is fight it and the weather itself, like yesterday was minus 15 degrees,” he said. “Salt doesn’t activate until it’s 15 degrees.”
The city crews have plowed major thoroughfares such as Main Street, Joplin Avenue, Wall Avenue, Schifferdecker, Zora, Florida Avenue, St. Louis Avenue and West 32nd Street. Lawson said they try to keep these roads clear to allow drivers in residential areas to access different parts of the city.
The Joplin Police Department reported it worked at least 29 assist calls involving vehicles stuck in the snow from about 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Road conditions dramatically improved throughout the day as the last of the snowfall subsided and temperatures began to climb. By 2 p.m., the department said there was a big improvement and lifted the emergency road conditions designation.
“It’s looking pretty good right now,” Lawson said Wednesday afternoon. “There’s a couple of streets — Fourth Street is coming around and 15th is going a little bit slower because it got packed in more. But we caught a break yesterday because it got over 10 degrees, the sun was shining and we were able to put down material that melted a lot of the snow and ice that we had. When it started snowing last night, we were lucky we cleared some of those because once that precipitation stopped, we were able to get it back under control again.”
Temperatures will rise over the weekend, with a high near 39 on Saturday and near 42 on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
“I’m pretty sure into Friday, a lot of those major roads will be under control, and with the temperatures rising, it should melt off a lot of the snow on some of the side roads, as well,” Lawson said.
The weather also is blamed for water main breaks on streets such as Moffet Avenue and West 24th Street where it created ice on the roadways. Lawson reminded drivers to use caution even when they think the road looks clear.
Over 1,300 people are killed and more than 116,800 people are injured in vehicle crashes on snowy, slushy or icy pavement annually, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Appreciation pizza
With Joplin city crews working 12-hour shifts, Regional Domino’s Pizza restaurants wanted to show their appreciation and offered anyone clearing the streets a free pizza on Wednesday.
Emily Elwell, a Joplin-area franchise owner, said after hearing concerns from some of their delivery drivers about the road conditions, she decided to act.
“Let’s thank these people for their hard work and fuel them to keep going and make it safer for everybody, especially our employees who are driving and delivering pizzas in this,” Elwell said. “That’s when I decided, 'Let’s give a free pizza to anybody who has a snowplow today.'”
The stores that participated were located in Joplin, Webb City, Airport Drive, Carthage, Neosho, Monett, Nevada in Missouri; Pittsburg, Fort Scott and Parsons, Kansas; and Miami, Oklahoma. Elwell said people were extremely grateful for the gesture and several stores were overrun with orders.
“It kind of blew up pretty quickly from the Facebook post,” she said. “Everyone’s been stuck in this weather for the last week or so. Kids have been home from school, and it feels like it can be never-ending, so maybe we can try to spread some positive vibes. We got a lot of positive feedback.”
