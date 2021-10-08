The west entrance to Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St., will be closed during normal business hours beginning Monday. Access to the building will only be available by using the Main Street or Sixth Street entrances.
The closure will allow contractors to continue the brick restoration on the southwest corner of City Hall, and then move to the northwest corner of the building.
Access to the utility payment box located on the west side near the alley will be closed during business hours. The drop box will be accessible during evening and weekend hours.
The closures will be in effect for approximately two weeks, with completion set for Oct. 25.
