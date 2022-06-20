A plan to remodel the first floor of Joplin City Hall to include conversion of the mezzanine to a locked office met with opposition from the mayor and a councilman at Monday night's Joplin City Council meeting.
Finance director Leslie Haase said the plan was proposed because of a need for space to house two offices for work related to carrying out the goals of a strategic plan adopted two years ago.
One of the spaces, an office on the northwest corner of the main floor, would be remodeled to relocate the city's neighborhood division, whose work would be dealing with neighborhood improvements. The other would converting the mezzanine to a locked office for use by the police department's community engagement team.
That would put an antique stained glass original to the building behind locked doors and make the grand staircase, which is used as the backdrop for many City Hall ceremonies, off-limits to visitors.
Haase said the community engagement team currently works in the basement of the building but could provide security by being located in the mezzanine.
Moving those two offices to the main floor would eliminate the need for visitors to go to upper floors, although it was not explained whether those offices would take care of all City Hall business, such as dispensing business licenses and building permits and paying utility bills. Some of those functions are available online.
Haase said that by moving those two offices to the main floor, other space in the building would be freed to locate future workers who will be needed to work on other action plan items.
The mezzanine currently houses the Thomas Hart Benton study and documents related to the "Joplin at the Turn of the Century" mural commissioned for Benton. The mural was a key project in observance of the city's centennial celebration in 1973.
Haase said the city's convention and visitors bureau director, Patrick Tuttle, would work with officials from Spiva Center for the Arts to move the mural study to another area on the first floor.
The costs for remodeling work, furnishings and relocation are estimated at about $300,000. Of that, the neighborhood improvement office would cost about $184,000. Work on the mezzanine is estimated at $116,000. Costs would be funded by 2022 use tax collections, which are dedicated to support the action plan work.
City Manager Nick Edwards said the city will not be able to hire more staff without making the changes. He asked the chairman of the Proposition Action Oversight Committee, Rob O'Brian, to speak about the proposal. O'Brian said the committee spent quite a bit of time at its most recent meeting talking about use tax funding.
He said there would be an update in a couple of months on the status of use tax collections. There is a little more than $1 million that has come in so far in use tax revenue. About $320,000 of that is allocated to neighborhood improvement and about $160,000 for public safety use.
O'Brian said the amount of the revenue so far is promising and is bearing out the potential for city projects through revenue growth.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he understands the need for more space and to have community policing but that he is 100% opposed to locking off the grand staircase with doors.
"That is one of the most utilized spaces for photographs," he said, adding that people also enjoy seeing and taking photos of the antique stained glass window that hangs in the mezzanine.
Stinnett said that when he was mayor and the former Newman Building was being remodeled to serve as City Hall, he was intent on keeping as much of the architectural features intact as possible. He opposed replacing the period light fixtures on the first floor with modern fixtures because he did not want to change the character of the first floor, he said.
"We have talked so much about preserving the character of our buildings," and even spent money to protect historical buildings in recent years. "From my perspective you are going to destroy the character of the main floor," Stinnett said.
"I know you have to have more people but not at the expense of this iconic building," he added.
The city manager responded that he knows a lot of people appreciate the building and he would show the council a rendering of any remodeling plans.
Mayor Doug Lawson said that he has hosted many tour buses with people from many countries around the world.
"They like to take their pictures on that staircase, so we've got more talking to do" about the remodeling plan, he said.
