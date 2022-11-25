A holiday arrangement that depicts in a stained glass look what might have been scenes in a downtown mercantile store is on display at Joplin's City Hall.
This year's holiday display, 'Tis the Seaon at Newman's Department Store, is lighted in the front windows of the Visit Joplin offices on the main floor of the building, 602 S. Main St.
The display draws from past images of the City Hall building when it was a flagship department store.
The three-pane, painted vinyl panels resemble a stained-glass effect. Last year's window art, titled Santa’s Stop in Joplin, was made in a similar style and depicted Santa with some puppies taking a break at Joplin's Grand Falls.
Both exhibits are the work of of local muralist Sandra Pemberton.
“Though the winter scene can be viewed by residents and guests alike at any time, the stained-glass effect is best observed at night when they are lit from behind," said Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a statement.
“The tradition of decorating the windows continues the practice started by Newman’s Department Store, the building’s original inhabitant," he said.
Visitors will see Newman's Toyland depicted in the center and right-side panes of the front windows. It features memorable toys from a bygone era as well as a more modern character, Boomer the Groundhog, which served as a mascot for Joplin and the former Boomtown Days festival.
The left pane artwork is based on newspaper ads showing fashions of an era of the past.
There are a number of nostalgic nods in the details of the paintings.
• In the lower right corner of the far-right pane is a “Toyland 2nd Floor” sign paying tribute to the work of Robert O. Isaac, Newman’s window decorator from 1946-1956, whose signs and advertisements were done freehand.
• In the lower left corner of the center pane is a Newman’s brand proudly displayed on hat boxes and seasonal gift boxes.
• The lower left corner of the far-left panel is from a past Newman’s holiday advertisement, “The Stars Are Out for the Holidays,” expressing the best store to shop for holiday fashions.
Window decorating contest
The holiday display also is done as part of the Downtown Joplin Alliance’s effort to decorate downtown storefronts. A window decorating contest by the DJA has opened and public voting will decide the winners.
Downtown businesses are encouraged to participate by lighting and decorating their storefronts and/or windows. The theme this year is "March of the Toys." Winning businesses will be awarded trophies.
There are three categories of competition. Those are the best use of the theme, the best use of lights and the most creative. Winners will be selected based on the results of public online voting.
Public online voting continues through Friday, Dec. 16. Competition winners will be announced and awarded trophies at a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the lobby of City Hall.
People may cast a ballot in the downtown decorating contest by going to https://forms.gle/MvuCZXnjngoDKFgv9 to vote.
