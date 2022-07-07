Several community groups on Thursday touted their support of the Proposition Public Safety question that will be decided by Joplin voters Aug. 2.
The news conference at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce included representatives of the residents committee created to promote the ballot issue as well as city leaders, the chiefs of Joplin's police and fire departments, and their unions.
Voters will be asked to impose property property taxes in the amount of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation, with the revenue to be designated for public safety needs. For a home with a market value of $150,000, the owner’s property tax bill would increase by $285 a year, and for personal property of $30,000 it would be about $100, city officials have said.
The proposal, if approved by a simple majority, is expected to produce about $9 million a year to provide increased pay ranges for police officers and firefighters in the hopes of filling vacancies and retaining employees in those departments. Those costs, along with equipment for the new hires, are expected to amount to about $8.5 million after positions are filled.
Mike Seibert, a former Joplin mayor and co-chair of the residents committee, said the city's police and fire departments are "stretched thin," with unfilled positions, low wages and steady demand for services.
"We have a public safety crisis," he said. "If we don't resolve this, our community is not going to grow and be as safe as we can expect it to be."
The police department is down 21 officers currently, with nearly a dozen more unavailable for active duty, Chief Sloan Rowland said. A recent assessment of the department suggested that 22 additional officers were needed, on top of the 21 vacant positions, to bring the force to full capacity, he said.
"That's 43 officers we need tomorrow," he said.
Because the department is short staffed, units including investigations, internal affairs, traffic and community engagement are running low on officers, Rowland said. That has created heavy workloads and mandatory overtime for remaining officers, he said.
Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said his department has lost 100 firefighters, most of them to other departments, since 2012.
Some in the community have questioned Proposition Public Safety for its use of property taxes to fund police and fire wages and other needs.
City Council members Mark Farnham and Phil Stinnett, while not disagreeing with what they saw as a need to support the police and fire departments, previously said they disapproved of such a large property tax increase proposal.
Farnham, at a May meeting of the City Council in which he voted against authorizing Proposition Public Safety for the Aug. 2 ballot, said a majority of constituents who had contacted him about the proposal objected to the property tax increase.
“Even though I’m personally for it, I was elected by the people and therefore I felt I had to do my duty and vote according to their desires," he said at the time.
Some residents, too, have indicated they believe the property tax is not the right mechanism for the proposal.
"While I support our police and fire departments, we need to find a better way of handing those problems than piling on more and more real estate taxes," Joplin resident Robert Scott said in a letter published in The Joplin Globe earlier this month. "The current proposal to be voted on in August would be a massive increase in taxes to be felt by individuals, businesses and renters passed through from their landlords."
