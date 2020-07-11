Joplin's recently hired city manager, Nick Edwards, wants to hear from residents about what they would like to see in the city's future, as well as the city's strengths and weaknesses.
To get that information, Edwards is conducting a listening tour that will include a survey that residents can fill out to share their vision for Joplin's future.
"I believe our citizens" input will be valuable information for our elected leaders and can be a foundational tool for future decisions, Edwards said of the survey that will be available soon.
Edwards also has been meeting with residents, business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders to learn about their ideas and aspirations for Joplin as part of the tour.
One of the things he has heard about is the determination and perseverance that residents showed in recovering from the 2011 tornado. He said people also have talked about moving on now to take Joplin to the next level.
As part of that effort to help lead Joplin into a new chapter, the city manager hopes to have strong participation in the survey.
"I am hoping people will dream a little," Edwards said. "This community was built by hardworking citizens with Midwest values. They are friendly and have an entrepreneurial spirit. They know what they like and what they want. I’m asking them to share these ideas so we can begin to build our future. What does Joplin look like in five, 10 or 15 years? I want to know."
People can participate in the survey by going to www.surveymonkey.com/r/JoplinDream.
Survey cards are also available at the Joplin Recycling Center, the Joplin Public Library and Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
People can fill out the card or scan the QR code printed on the card to take the survey online. The cards can be returned to any of those locations if survey takers choose to fill out a paper survey rather than do it online.
