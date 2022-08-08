A plan to provide an annual increase in pay for police officers and firefighters in the 2023 city budget will be brought to Joplin City Council next week, City Manager Nick Edwards said Monday night at a council work session.
It will be needed to replace the intended long-term pay plan voters rejected last week that was an effort by city officials to fund long-term pay scale needs to attract and retain public safety workers.
Voters rejected the plan with 4,463 votes cast against the proposal and 3,586 in favor. It would have raised property and personal property taxes by $1 per $100 assessed valuation, the first major increase in property taxes in decades.
That money was committed by city officials toward pay scale increases and corrections in pay levels for both police and fire departments along with provisions for retaining retirees, equipping new officers and building an eighth fire station in the city’s center to back up other stations.
The city manager said Monday night that if he gains approval from the fire and police union organizations this week, he will propose a pay adjustment for the public safety workers within the budgetary constraints the city will have for 2023.
He made the remarks at the conclusion of a presentation during the work session of a pay equity study that includes all city employees. It had been previously sought as part of the city’s effort to address retention in all city jobs.
The pay equity study would recommend how to place employees within a pay plan, but the council was told by the consultant who worked on the report that the city needs to adopt a new compensation plan before the equity plan could be effective.
The city manager said the equity study is different from the long-term compensation needs for the public safety departments in introducing his comments regarding his plans for the pay adjustments the that can be made with the new budget.
His presentation next week will not be a plan B to address all the issues with police and fire retention, he said, it will be a pay adjustment for the 2023 budget year.
Edwards and the city’s finance director Leslie Haase made a presentation on the 2023 budget.
The budget is proposed at slightly more than $149.8 million, up from $140 million this year. The city’s operational expenses are proposed at $93.3 million with capital project planned costs at $41.7 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.