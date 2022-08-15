A plan for Joplin city officials to take extra steps to rebuild voter confidence in city government while researching what could be done to provide increased pay to police officers and firefighters was authorized Monday night by the City Council.
City Manager Nick Edwards outlined the process and activities that will be undertaken between now and May as a result of comments made by residents at meeting for the Proposition Public Safety property tax that was turned down Aug. 2 by voters.
Last year, the city conducted police and fire resource allocation studies. Hiring 22 more police officers was recommended at a cost of $2.2 million. Construction of an eighth fire station and adding 15 firefighters at a cost of $1.7 million was among recommendations for the fire department
"I'd like to continue to work toward those," Edwards said. "Another item to work on is compensation," for firefighters and police officers.
He added that "a significant need to address is workload," at the police department, by changing beat alignments and work shifts.
Edwards said Joplin was ranked 69th in a salary survey of police done by the Missouri Municipal League. In addition to low pay, the city's pay scale is too close between duty ranks "and that hurts leadership" by not providing incentive to seek promotions.
"How can we address these needs?" Edwards asked, referring to the defeat of Proposition Public Safety. "For me it's listening to voters," he said.
There are three concerns he heard most.
"The public thinks we misuse existing resources. One person asked why would the city do sidewalks instead of police officers? There was a lot of mistrust of the city, past decisions that maybe didn't work out," such as the hiring of a defunct Texas firm, Wallace Bajjali Development Partners, for tornado recovery projects.
The city manager said there is a misunderstanding of the city budget and how it operates that fuels public criticism or mistrust.
Budget workshops
"One of the things we should commit to is doing more budget workshops. I am hoping if we plan some budget workshops we can have some better and more productive discussions," he said.
"One of the comments I heard is that the city should just cut the budget and move things around. To find $9 million for public safety, that's going to take some effort. Those are big conversations," Edwards said.
To help people understand the budget, he said he will seek a public town hall meeting by the Missouri Municipal League. a consortium of cities that work together on city issues. "They could come and facilitate discussion about how cities and local government financing works," Edwards said.
City officials also should provide improved communication on council bills on spending and funding.
"We probably don't do a good job of explaining where the funds come from, so if we do better communication it might clear up some confusion," Edwards said.
His plan includes reconvening the council's finance committee to seek their recommendations on Proposition Public Safety, and conducting a second city audit by a different auditor. He said that could cost as much as $90,000.
"Audits are a good check for us," he said. City officials could look at other tax sources such as raising caps on existing sales tax or even consider an income tax.
Working on these things might give the city a strong case to go back to the voters with another proposal, he said.
If all the issues that led to the defeat of the Aug. 2 proposal are resolved, "We can tell voters 'This is what we have done to be in a better position to ask for your support.'"
He said with council agreement, he would work on that process.
Council member Kate Spencer said she appreciates the city manager's decision to consider what voters said. She said some voters said they were upset about across-the-board wages being given to all city workers after voters approved Proposition B, the pension sales tax, in 2019. She said the plight of police officers because of high turnover cannot be compared to other city workers. Voters perceived Proposition Public Safety as another version of Proposition B, she said.
If the city does not give police raises rather than across-the-board raises now, "you are going to drive a bigger wedge between the city and the public. I'm not for anything but police and fire right now," she said.
The city manager asked where she had seen any information about a proposal for raises.
"I'd ask we not jump to those conclusions," Edwards said.
'Considerable gap'
He is meeting with police and fire labor groups about raises, he said, but added, "There is going to be a considerable gap between where we are and where we need to be going."
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he would prefer to get through the 2023 budget proposal, which must be completed by October, "and then work with the manager on determining what we believe the citizens would like to see happen."
He told the city manager, "Based on the election, I think you are moving the only direction you can. You can't go back to the citizens until we have the confidence of the public."
Councilman Chuck Copple said immediate action is needed for existing police officers to stop the turnover drain in the department along with short-term and long-term plans to fill the additional 22 police officer slots. He said the city manager has his support on moving forward with the plan.
Because of comments he heard from voters who contended city officials have misused city funds, Edwards said he wants to provide more opportunities to discuss the city budget and spending.
The proposed budget and other financial documents have been posted at www.joplinmo.org, the city's website.
On Monday night, finance director Leslie Haase presented the nearly $150 million proposed budget in a public hearing.
She discussed the 28 different accounts that hold city funds and gave initial budget projections on revenue and spending. The budget does not yet hold pay increases for any city employees, including police and fire, she said.
There will be line-item reviews of the budget with the council at meetings Sept. 20-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.