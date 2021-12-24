Offices of Joplin city government will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The closure includes the Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley services.
Public safety services, airport operations and wastewater treatment operations will continue to operate throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the city said in a statement.
Residential trash and curbside recycling services will be unaffected.
