In recognition of Presidents Day today, Joplin city offices are closed. The closure includes City Hall and other services, including the Recycling Center and MAPS system.
Residential trash service and curbside recycling will not change due to this holiday.
City Hall and services will reopen on Tuesday.
The holiday also has moved the Joplin City Council's regular Monday meeting to Tuesday. It will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
