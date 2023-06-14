Joplin city offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. 

The Recycling Center will be open Saturday and residential trash and curbside recycling pickup will not be interrupted. However, MAPS transportation services will be closed Monday.

All city services will resume their regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday.

Due to the holiday, the Joplin City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday. It begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

It will be broadcast live on KGCS-TV, and will air again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, on that channel.

Residents also can watch the meeting on a livestream on the city’s website. The livestream link is listed on the council agenda document, which can be found at www.joplinmo.org under "agendas and minutes" or the "City Council" link.

