City of Joplin offices will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
The Joplin Recycling Center will be closed today and Monday. There will be no MAPS service on Monday.
The Joplin Regional Airport will continue to operate through the Labor Day holiday weekend, as will the Joplin police and fire departments.
The Joplin City Council meeting, regularly scheduled on the first Monday, will shift to Tuesday. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Residential trash service will be delayed a day next week because trash routes will not be run on Monday. That day's route will run on Tuesday, and all other routes will be pushed back a day, with the Friday route being picked up on Saturday.
