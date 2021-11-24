Joplin city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and Sunshine Lamp Trolley services also will not operate those days or on Saturday.
Police and fire departments and the Joplin Regional Airport will be in operation those days.
All city offices and services will resume operations on Monday.
In addition, trash routes will not be run on the Thursday holiday. That route will be run on Friday and the normal Friday route will be pushed back a day to Saturday.
