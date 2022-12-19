In recognition of the Christmas and New Year’s national holidays, city of Joplin offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.
MAPS transportation service and the Joplin Recycling Center will be closed those Mondays. The recycling center will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31.
The police and fire departments, airport, and wastewater treatment plants will continue to operate through the holidays.
City offices, MAPS and the recycling center will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Joplin City Council meeting that would normally be held on Monday, Jan. 2, will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 3, because of the holiday observance.
Residential trash service and curbside recycling schedules will not change because the actual holidays fall on Sundays.
