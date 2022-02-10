Nine street and bridge projects funded by Joplin's sales tax for capital projects have been completed since voters approved a 10-year renewal of the tax in 2014.
That leaves 10 more projects plus ongoing street and intersection maintenance to do before the tax of three-eighths of a cent expires Jan. 1, 2025.
Dan Johnson, assistant director of the public works' department's engineering section, said, "The next program will be going to the voters, we would anticipate, in August of 2024, and we are getting prepared for that."
He gave a status report on the projects at an informal meeting of the City Council that was held before the regular 6 p.m. meeting Monday.
The tax is earmarked to fund major capital projects, including transportation and airport projects and construction of trails and bridges.
Projects that are already completed include the construction of an Interstate 44 overpass bridge that will be incorporated into the widening of Connecticut Avenue that is in the works. There is more work upcoming to widen Connecticut between 32nd and 44th streets. A related project that is complete is the widening of 44th Street from Range Line to Connecticut with construction of a roundabout at Connecticut.
Also completed are intersection upgrades on 32nd Street, Connecticut and Indiana avenues, and Main Street.
Bridge replacements on Shoal Creek in the area of McIndoe Park to replace the low-water bridge there and construction of a new bridge on Schifferdecker at Turkey Creek and Zora Street also have been completed.
Johnson spoke about projects yet to come or that are currently being worked on.
Zora and Duquesne
This is a project to widen Zora Street from Range Line Road to Missouri Highway 249 and replace the intersection at Duquesne Road with a roundabout.
City engineers said earlier when proposing the project for City Council approval that it was needed because of the volume of traffic on Zora and because of heavy truck traffic coming of Missouri Highway 249 going to the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park.
The project is in the phase of obtaining rights of way for the widening work. That phase will cost about $2.75 million when all of the property needed for it is acquired. There will be two other phases to widen the road and build the roundabout.
15th and Range Line
Work to enlarge the intersection and to build a street that meets city specifications with curb and gutter and other features is planned to replace the lane that currently extends east of Range Line Road to Walmart and other businesses in that area. It also is in the phase of obtaining rights of way.
The project at the intersection would involve providing dedicated left- and right-turn lanes for westbound traffic along with two lanes for westbound through traffic instead of one as it is currently. Improved pedestrian crosswalks and new traffic signals also would be installed.
About 60% of the rights of way have been acquired, and that phase is expected to cost $1.95 million when completed.
Connecticut Avenue
Right of way appraisals and agreements have been completed for the widening of Connecticut Avenue from the I-44 bridge south to the new roundabout on 44th Street. The street will be enlarged to five lanes.
Relocation of utility lines is the next phase. The cost of the entire widening project is $8 million.
West 32nd Street
Construction work is being done to prepare for the widening of this street from Central City Road to Schifferdecker Avenue to three lanes. The city also has acquired the rights of way to eventually make it five lanes wide.
"The contractor will be installing storm sewers this week, and they also will be doing signal work there at 32nd Street and Schifferdecker Avenue," Johnson said.
A section of 32nd Street was closed last month for initial work, and those closures will occur in different places along the route periodically for construction, according to city documents.
The $8.2 million project is to be completed in summer 2023.
Fourth and Murphy
Changes are planned to realign the intersection of Fourth Street and Murphy Boulevard and to update lanes to reflect traffic patterns. Turn lanes will be added.
The first phase of the engineering plan for the project is currently being drawn for city review.
The cost is expected to be $500,000, and there is no specified construction schedule yet.
In addition to streets and bridges, other projects yet to be done include the construction of a larger rescue and fire station to serve the Joplin Regional Airport and construction of a new aircraft maintenance building.
Trails also are being built with portions of the funding, including building the first phase of the Tin Cup Trail and construction of a Grand Falls Trail that will be built south of Shoal Creek.
Repair and renovation of the Sixth Street parking garage on Virginia Avenue is to be done with a portion of the funding, and it is under design now.
The tax raises about $5.6 million a year.
