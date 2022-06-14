A new zoning code will change the way Joplin city officials decide a rezoning request.
Members of the Joplin City Council and the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission were given details of the new code during a work session Monday night.
Troy Bolander, director of the city's planning and development department, said that decisions under the existing code require consideration of the property involved but that the new code will instead have them look at what's around the property to decide whether the building plan is suitable to the area and the purpose of the property.
Keegan Stanton, a city planner, said an update of the zoning code was part of the action plans the council authorized in response to the 2020 listening tour conducted by City Manager Nick Edwards. It was part of one of six council goals pertaining to improvement of community appearance "and what kind of things we could put in the zoning code that could increase the aesthetic appeal of private development," Stanton said.
The new code is similar to the existing one with a lot of the same language and sections, which he said would make the code quicker to employ by decision-makers.
"The fundamental difference in the new code is that instead of focusing on the use of a property or the use of a lot, we're focusing on the design" of buildings and land, Stanton said.
The proposed code would come with somewhat higher standards for exterior finishes on commercial buildings as well as landscaping and use of trees, shrubs and flowers in commercial development and buffers from those developments. There also are some changes in parking requirements because there are many overbuilt parking lots that waste land space.
Uses of buildings that might not have fit under the existing code defining various levels of residential or commercial building could be considered under the new code as long as the intended finishes and landscaping meet the code in proper design and neighborhood fit, the council was told.
There are many drawings and images in the code that will help city staff, zoning and council officials, developers and residents understand the details contained in the regulations, Stanton said.
"Landscaping is a big part of this as well, and it multiplies what we already have in the existing code by tenfold. Our current code really just touches on trees, which is a great and crucial part of eliminating heat island urban effects and providing shade for people walking down streets and sidewalks. But there's more that can be done from flowers, trees, shrubs, the context and how landscaping is going play into how sites are going to be developed under this code," Stanton said.
Parking lot development includes more landscaping, he added.
Another area addressed is how a development fits into the nearby streets and transportation as well as interconnecting with neighboring properties.
For instance, in some areas of town such as Main Street, building fronts adjoin sidewalks and streets but in other areas buildings are set back from lot frontage with parking. Those configurations will still be in effect.
Larger developments and subdivisions also are addressed in code revisions. Those also can be beautified in how streets, stormwater runoff and other factors are designed. Cul-de-sacs are to be replaced by loop, eyebrow and courtyard designs, or a boulevard-style street in neighborhood planning, the council was told.
"We want our buildings to be appropriate to the context of the area or the neighborhood," Mayor Doug Lawson said. "Who decides what that context is?"
Stanton said that guidance is in the code. There are definitions that can be interpreted by city staff to guide developers, he said.
The new plan will be placed on the council's July 18 agenda for a decision on adopting the code. Bolander said that would give the council and the zoning panel time to study and consider the code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.