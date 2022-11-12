Vehicle-crash rates and injuries along with aggressive driving has drawn the attention of members of the Joplin City Council.
Council members asked at a meeting Nov. 7 if there was any further information about how a pedestrian was struck on North Main Street Road early the morning of Oct. 24.
Joplin police and emergency medical technicians responded to the 2:48 a.m. report of an injury accident in the 1500 block of North Main Street found 24-year-old Andrew P. Dodson, of rural Joplin, dead.
Police said in a news release at the time Dodson had been struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Main Street. The driver of the vehicle had remained at the scene and cooperated with police, they said.
The Joplin Police Department's crash team started an investigation after a motorcycle believed to have belonged to Dodson was discovered in a ravine nearby at the intersection of North Main and Zora streets.
Police said preliminary findings of the investigation indicated the motorcycle ran off the road near the exit ramp and crashed in the ravine.
A member of the Joplin Traffic Commission also asked about the fatality at a commission meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Sgt. Jared Delzell, a police department liaison to the traffic committee, said there has not been more information available because the case is still under investigation.
During the earlier City Council discussion, City Manager Nick Edwards said the city should do a traffic safety study to try to identify options to reduce dangerous driving and accidents. Councilman Mark Farnham said he is not opposed to such a study.
"I know we talked about doing a study of this nature on how to deal with panhandling and such" on city streets that result in accidents. "I am wondering if we could have (the panhandling) study worked into that," he said. Mayor Doug Lawson said he thought that crashes and other traffic mishaps resulting from panhandling beside city streets and intersections would be a natural part of the study.
City Attorney Peter Edwards said he wondered if there is any data on pedestrians being struck by vehicles that could be provided by the police department that would help the council address their concerns. Farnham said that might be an option because of the expense of hiring outside firms to conduct studies.
Councilman Gary Shaw said traffic issues could be addressed once the city is able to hire more officers who could be assigned to street patrols.
"It's like a demolition derby out there now," Shaw said of driving on Joplin streets.
Council members Kate Spencer and Josh DeTar both said they would like to have more information on Joplin's accident rates, particularly involving pedestrians.
Councilman Chuck Copple said that because of pedestrian safety concerns, there should be a crosswalk built across 20th Street next to Joplin High School. Students now have to dodge traffic as well as school buses when trying to cross the street.
The city manager said costs on a crosswalk project are expected to be in soon. The city would pay those costs because the crosswalk would be on a public street.
The traffic commission on Thursday also discussed the need to provide that crosswalk for the safety of students.
There was a consensus among council members that they should look at any data that could be provided by the police department before hiring out a study.
Traffic commission members also discussed a need for more funding to provide traffic calming measures in neighborhoods where excessive speeding can be documented.
The city's traffic engineering department and the police department recently conducted a speed study in a neighborhood along 26th Street, east of Connecticut Avenue. As a result of the number of speeding drivers, two sets of speed humps were installed to slow drivers.
However, the commission was told there is a limited number of speed humps available and the installation of them is costly at about $50,000 per location because the city's on-call contractor has to do the work, which involves erecting traffic barricades to shut out traffic while the installation is done. The cost also is high because the city has to pay prevailing wage for the work, the commission was told.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.