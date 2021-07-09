Joplin city officials would not provide further information Friday about the nature of what on Thursday they were calling a “network security incident,” which had crippled the city government’s computer and telephone systems.
City Attorney Peter Edwards on Friday said he could not comment on or answer questions about the systems’ interruption because an investigation contracted by the city from a cybersecurity firm was still underway.
In a statement released on Thursday, city officials reported that affected systems Wednesday had been isolated and reported to law enforcement, and a probe had been contracted.
The statement said city workers had been working to figure out the problem and “bring our systems online as quickly as we can.” It also said the interruption had not affected the city’s ability to provide police, fire or emergency services.
Telephone service through the city’s regular numbers resumed on Friday. Numbers that had been affected were those to City Hall, 417-624-0820; Joplin Health Department, 417-623-6122; Joplin Police Department, 417-623-3131; and Joplin Fire Department, 417-624-0403.
Calls to 911 for emergencies and operations of the Joplin Regional Airport and Schifferdecker Golf Course were not interrupted by the issue.
Services that still were not available as of Friday were payments of bills or fines online or by debit or credit cards. Payments for things like sewer and trash services, zoning and building applications, and court fines can be paid in person at city offices or the municipal court clerk’s office by cash or check.
While telephone service to the Joplin Health Department resumed, other services are limited, including case investigation of communicable diseases, WIC services, temporary Medicaid applications, vital records and some vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccinations can still be obtained at the health department offices. Dispatching for animal control requests is limited, but dog bites can be reported by calling 911.
Online services for enrollment in parks and recreation programs or payments for them can be made at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St.
Schifferdecker Aquatic Center is closed to the public this weekend, not because of the computer systems incident but because the Berzerker Swim Team is hosting a swim meet. In its place, Cunningham Pool will be open for public swimming from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
