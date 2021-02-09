A number of street, transportation and capital projects are planned for Joplin this year.
The projects were outlined by public works administrators at a recent Joplin City Council meeting.
Funding for the stormwater drainage projects that are scheduled comes from the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. Transportation projects are funded by the half-cent transportation sales tax. Capital project funding is done with revenue from the three-eighths-cent capital improvements sales tax. Some projects also may be partly funded with grants.
Stormwater
• Fourth and Fifth streets and School Avenue: Construction will start in about a month on a project to enlarge the capacity for stormwater drainage in the area of Fourth and Fifth streets on School Avenue to reduce flooding. The city is waiting to receive a permit from Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad, which owns some of the property, and must review the contractor's insurance documents before the work may proceed. The work will begin on the Fifth Street end and, when it gets to Fourth Street, will require the closure of Fourth Street for about two weeks for installation of a new culvert under the street.
• Tenth and Chestnut: The culvert at this location has failed. Easement acquisitions have been completed, and the project will be advertised for bids this month. When the construction work is going on, a two-week closure will be required on 10th Street between Connor and Murphy avenues.
• Tenth and Main: A culvert at this location also has failed. This culvert site also involves land owned by the MNA railroad and the necessary permits for the work have been obtained. The broken culvert is part of a city sidewalk in that area, which is currently covered with steel plates. Construction should begin Aug. 1.
• State permit MS4: The city is to submit a two-year report for the years 2019-2020 to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to obtain a new MS4 permit to operate its stormwater drainage system. That permit will be advertised for 30 days for public review, and a public meeting will be held later this year on the permit requirements.
Transportation projects
• Milling and microsurfacing: There will be $1.5 million in street milling, which is the removal of street surface and application of new asphalt surface, on some streets this year beginning in March. Additionally, $700,000 in microsurfacing, which is resurfacing done with a fast-drying asphalt mixture, is planned for May and June. About $50,000 worth of sealing will be done on city parking lots and trails in May and June.
• Fourth and Murphy: A $500,000 project to install new traffic signals at Fourth Street and Murphy Boulevard and realign the streets is planned for later this year. Public Works Director David Hertzberg said the signal is one of the oldest in operation. Fourth street also will be reduced to three lanes at the intersection, which Hertzberg said will make the street safer than the narrowing to three lanes at the top of the hill west of the intersection.
Capital projects
• Connecticut Avenue: Widening of Connecticut Avenue to five lanes from the Interstate 44 bridge north to 44th Street and 44th Street from Connecticut Avenue to Range Line Road is to be completed this spring. The cost is more than $5.6 million. In the meantime, property appraisals and right of way negotiations are going on for the widening of Connecticut from the I-44 bridge north to 32nd Street.
• 32nd Street: Construction for the widening of 32nd Street to three lanes from Central City Road to Schifferdecker Avenue will start this summer. The $15 million project is currently in the phase of acquiring right of way and the relocation of utility lines and poles.
• Zora and Duquesne: Right of way purchases and the relocation of utility lines will start this year for the future construction of a roundabout at Zora Street and Duquesne Road. Design drawings are being prepared for the $2.75 million project.
• Airport: Reconstruction of the airport's main runway is being done this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.