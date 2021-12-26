Three locations are offered for Joplin-area residents to dispose of live Christmas trees.
Decorations should be completely removed from trees taken to city disposal sites. They can be placed near the "Christmas Tree Drop-Off" signs.
Those sites are Humphrey Park on Utica Street in the Royal Heights neighborhood, McIndoe Park at Glendale Road and Jackson Avenue on the southwest corner of the parking lot, and the Public Works Center at 1301 W. Second St.
People who want to use the discarded trees for fish habitat may pick them up at those locations. Remaining trees will be taken to the city's processing site to be chipped.
Many other Christmas items may be taken to the Joplin Recycling Center at 1310 W. A St. for disposal. Those include gift wrapping, paper boxes, bottles, cans, greeting cards and cooking oil.
The recycling center is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
For more information, call 417-624-0820, ext. 1501.
