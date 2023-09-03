Preparations to ask Joplin voters next year to renew the three-eighths-cent capital improvements sales tax will be discussed at a Tuesday meeting of the City Council.
The tax, first passed in 2004 and renewed by voters in 2014, will sunset Dec. 31, 2024.
City staff has been preparing for a renewal request by working with engineers to prepare a list of projects that could be proposed if they meet council approval. That list will be presented by Olsson engineering company at a meeting Oct. 9, according to city reports.
The council also will be asked to consider forming a residents group that would promote renewal of the tax proposal to community groups.
Also to be considered will be approval, on an emergency basis, of several work authorizations and contracts that would go into effect immediately.
One is an agreement with Burns & McDonnell for up to $185,476 for professional engineering services for work on the city’s hydraulic model update and flow metering project.
City staff recommends the work to provide updates to the hydraulic model of the city’s sanitary sewer system on flow monitoring in three sewer basins: Royal Heights and Baker’s Branch, the Joplin Creek interceptor project area, and meters near Duenweg.
The purpose is to improve sewer billing capabilities within those sewer system areas.
Also proposed is a contract with G&G Construction Co. for $110,991.80 to provide construction services on a Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant project.
Council approval also will be sought for 19 applications by 17 organizations for event and attraction grants recommended by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory board.
The funding requests received by the board are aimed at helping fund tourism events and attractions. The grants recommended for council approval amount to about $130,000.
The council also will consider first-round approval of a contract with Allgeier, Martin and Associates for up to $495,000 to provide professional engineering services for the 20th Street and Malang Road lift station in the sewer system.
The agenda also lists a vote to go into closed session after the regular meeting to conduct evaluations of some of the council’s five employees. Those are the city manager, clerk, city attorney, municipal judge and public defender. The evaluations are conducted in September and October as the council considers next year’s budget and raises for city employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.