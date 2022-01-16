Support of a resolution to apply for a $2 million grant to help fund an extension of Joplin's sewer system will be sought from the City Council at a meeting Tuesday.
The council's usual Monday meeting was postponed because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which is observed by city government.
City staff reports that the grant would be sought from the federal Economic Development Administration to apply toward construction of the Bakers Branch East Sewer Extension Project. The city would pay a $1.1 million share of the cost from money available in the sewer fund, largely derived from payments made by customers for sewer service. The total cost of the project is $3.1 million.
The project would involve installing nearly 15,000 feet of gravity sewer lines and 44 manholes in an area along Missouri Route 249 in the area around Zora Street and Newman Road. It would serve 978 acres of property that city staff said in a report would be available for commercial and industrial development.
Details of the proposed grant request and sewer project will be given in a presentation during the council meeting.
Council authorization for the city to implement changes to pretreatment regulations and permits for industrial sewer water discharges into the sewer system also will be sought by resolution.
The changes would come as the result of Environmental Protection Agency streamlining rules that are aimed at establishing uniform discharging regulations across the nation and reducing regulatory obligations of the industries and city government.
Information about the permits and the Environmental Revised Streamlining Rule was given at a council work session last week. The rule revises provisions that require the pretreatment of heavy metals, grease and others substances to reduce pollution before discharges into the sewer system.
Preliminary approval of the proposed local limits are being sought from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The council will be asked to approve the revised local ordinances to establish the permits and discharge limits, and the final step will be to issue the permits with the updated limits that are set to meet the needs of the individual industries.
Lynden Lawson, the city’s director of public works operations, said at the earlier meeting that city officials need to make sure that the industries understand that the pollutants, which include heavy metals such as zinc and cadmium, will be regulated so that the city does not exceed its permitted limits for the two wastewater treatment plants, Shoal Creek and Turkey Creek.
If individual limits are exceeded, it could cause the city to be in violation of its discharge permits issued by state and federal governments, which could cause regulatory requirements to be reimposed against the city.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve a contract with Jeff Asbell Excavating and Trucking Inc. for $307,418.43 to install a larger stormwater drainage box in the area of Lone Elm and Murphy Boulevard. A larger box is needed to provide for more water runoff from the culvert there. Asbell's was the lowest of four bids that ranged up to $480,000.
The council also will be asked to authorize a change in an ordinance that requires a business license for the Sunday sale of liquor. The state changed the law so that Sunday sales are now treated like those of any other day of the week. The change also repealed limited hours of sales on Sunday, and now liquor can be sold during the same hours as weekdays.
Final action will be taken on zoning requests that were approved on first reading at the council's meeting earlier this month.
