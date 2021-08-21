Walking or getting around in a wheelchair can be a challenge on some Joplin sidewalks if they are buckled, broken by large trees, or do not have corner ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
But, with 133 miles of sidewalks, it could cost the city $46 million to fix the damaged ones, according to a recent study commissioned by Joplin city staff.
“There are 3.7 million square feet of sidewalks. That is a big thing,” said Dan Johnson, assistant director of public works over the engineering department.
That’s why city officials are working on a plan to document and keep an inventory of sidewalks, their conditions, the status of trees around them, along with policies on how to prioritize repairs. They also will search for funding to help pay for the work, Johnson said at an Aug. 9 work session of the Joplin City Council.
Engineers have developed policies on how to handle the variety of sidewalks to be found in the city. Some — the more modern ones — are made of concrete. Others, those in older neighborhoods, were made of brick or limestone slabs that have been patched over the years with concrete repairs.
Sidewalk history
The installation of sidewalks has waned over the years, but has become important again with people who want to walk for exercise, recreation or in place of using an automobile.
“At the turn of the last century, sidewalks were built on both sides of the streets of new subdivisions. The subdivisions generally had higher population density and followed a pedestrian-centric plan,” Johnson said.
Once automobiles came into common use, neighborhoods became more open residential developments with wider streets to drive and park and less emphasis on walking. By the 1960s, sidewalks were dropped as a requirement in Joplin’s residential plats, Johnson said.
The Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted in 1990 and reinstated the need for sidewalks. That is when Joplin added a requirement for sidewalks on one side of the street for all new residential subdivisions.
“It was an important step forward for taking care of individuals with disabilities and making sure they have accessibility” on city streets and sidewalks, buildings, and other facilities, said Lynden Lawson, the city’s assistant director of public works for operations, about the ADA act.
The first city ADA plan was adopted in 1993 and it was updated in 2018. It is now to be updated every two years with new information on needs for accessibility, Lawson said.
“The first thing you do when you are trying to look at an ADA plan is to do a self-assessment” on the status of accessibility to public properties, he said.
“You want to look at barriers. What’s the key to get people accessible into buildings and also our sidewalks and ramps throughout the city? Even on some of the ramps built pre-tornado, you’ll see some of those ramps are inaccessible,” because they are not built to today’s standards or things around them have been changed, presenting barriers that were not there at the time of construction.
Current assessment
In 2019, the city contracted with engineering firms to do a citywide sidewalk analysis. Using the data collected, a sidewalk inventory was created that includes material and type of sidewalk, grade, cross-slope, types of problems, photographs of the sidewalks and more.
About half the city’s sidewalks were rated below fair, assessed as marginal, poor or below poor, Johnson said.
There are several ways to repair sidewalks depending on the problem.
Where panels are sunken, making the surface uneven, mudjacking is used. That is a process in which material composed of cement, sand and soil is injected under the sidewalk to lift the sunken panels.
When there are uneven joints, grinding of the lips or ledges of the panels can be done to even them out or make them flush. Johnson said: “We have used grinding to great effect. It was quick, it was effective. It’s not the ultimate answer. It’s kind of stopgap. But it does have its place in our overall approach to this.”
The city also can remove and replace sidewalks. That is commonly used at street corners where the disability ramps need to be replaced. It can include any needed tree removal and driveway reconstruction.
Full repair and replacement is another way to address badly damaged sidewalks and places were disability ramps do not meet standards. That was done in many areas of the disaster recovery zone. It involves repairing the sidewalk, repairing or adding disability ramps, repairing the street and adding disability ramps where needed.
“That does wonders for a neighborhood and it’s a very nice end product,” Johnson said.
The first significant work on sidewalks came after the 2011 tornado, when Joplin received federal grant money to make infrastructure repairs in the tornado zone. That paid for repairs or replacement of sidewalks in the tornado affected area, which represented about a third of the city, said public works director David Hertzberg.
Olsson Engineering was instrumental in putting that plan together, he said. That led to the effort to establish an overall program for the city and formed the basic inventory for the current work, Hertzberg said.
Johnson said that as the city works on the program for the future of Joplin’s sidewalks, staff will keep track of what has been done to them and their current condition on a spreadsheet that can be updated as changes take place.
