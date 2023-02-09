Members of the Col. Travis Hoover Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will host an exercise in search and rescue as well as disaster relief from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Regional Airport general aviation terminal.
Area residents may see Civil Air Patrol aircraft, ground teams and drone crews during the exercise.
Using a series of preplanned scenarios, squadron members will train in skills such as:
• Aerial damage and assessment photo reconnaissance of critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, levees and reservoirs.
• Ground team inspection of above-critical infrastructure, as well as airport runways.
• Aircrew and ground team searches for missing aircraft and persons.
• Flight line marshaling of Civil Air Patrol aircraft at mission base and staging area airports.
• Damage assessment, disaster relief, and search and rescue training for drone aircrew, including preparation of orthomosaic imagery.
• Statewide communication drills, including the use of an airborne communication repeater.
• Use of the National Incident Command System for command and control.
• Continuous mission base staff training.
Statewide and local training exercises are held on a regular basis several times each year. The Col. Travis Hoover Composite Squadron is composed of 43 members. Assets include a Cessna 172 aircraft, one 12-passenger van, extensive communications equipment and several drones.
