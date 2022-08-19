Michelle Yarnall, administrator of Pediatric Associates of Southwest Missouri in Joplin, has been named Missouri’s Immunization Champion for her outstanding efforts to promote immunizations, the state Department of Health and Senior Services announced Friday.
Yarnall was recognized for initiating an innovative plan to continue serving patients during the pandemic, state health officials said in a news release. She worked to allow patients to receive immunizations without having to physically enter the clinic, avoiding unnecessary and potential exposure to COVID-19. Parents and the patient would stay inside the vehicle in the parking lot in front of the clinic, and medical staff would take out all of the items needed to complete the well-child visit, including routine immunizations, health officials said.
“This groundbreaking and inventive approach offered parents and their children the opportunity to stay healthy and well during a very difficult time,” state health officials from the Bureau of Immunizations said in their nomination letter.
Immunization Champion selections come from a pool of health professionals, coalition members, community advocates and other immunization leaders. The award acknowledges the outstanding efforts of individuals who go above and beyond ensuring immunization access in their communities.
The Association of Immunization Managers, an organization dedicated to providing support to immunization programs nationwide, awards one winner in each state and the District of Columbia.
“Through the Immunization Champion awards, AIM and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services proudly acknowledge Ms. Yarnall’s passion, hard work and commitment to immunization,” said Lynelle Paro, Bureau of Immunizations chief with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. “It is so important to keep our children’s routine vaccinations up to date, and she was able to ensure this happened safely for their patients during a very uncertain time for families throughout the pandemic.”
