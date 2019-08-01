Joplin clinic aims to decrease lung disease through preventive program, counseling services

The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri in Joplin is working to limit the regional prevalence of lung disease, which studies suggest affects residents in the Four-State Area at a higher rate than the national average.
The Ozarks Health Commission recently released a community health assessment report that named lung disease as one of the top three health priorities in the area. The report covered the Joplin region, which included Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton and Vernon counties in Missouri; Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties in Kansas, and Ottawa County in Oklahoma.
“Lung disease is probably our third-biggest diagnosis that we have, diabetes being the first and then heart disease,” said Stephanie Brady, executive director of the Community Clinic. “If somebody has multiple diseases, it really impacts them significantly.”
The clinic, located at 701 S Joplin Ave., is a local nonprofit that offers medical and dental services to those without insurance. The organization received a $12,000 Mercy Caritas grant in July to continue its Chronic Lung Disease Management and Prevention Program.
Patients can receive chest X-rays, pulmonary diagnostics, pneumonia vaccinations, tobacco cessation education and medication through the program. The additional funds will be used for prescription costs, pneumonia vaccines for a select few patients with high needs, as well as counseling.
“We’ve always helped patients with pulmonology, but to be able to have additional funds to pay for the prescriptions for the people in that area, is really exciting,” Brady said. "We’re thankful to Mercy and this fund, and we’re glad they’re such a great partner for us.”
Lung disease is defined as any problems in the lungs that prevents them from functioning properly. Of all the health issues identified in emergency rooms, the Ozarks Health Commission report indicated 46% are respiratory system diseases. They are generally caused by smoking and exposure to radon, asbestos and air pollution.
The nonprofit clinic is funded through community grants, private individuals and donations. At least 80% of its patients are the working poor. Inhalers are one of the biggest expenses for both the clinic and the patients, Brady said. On average, inhalers can cost from $120 to $300 and pneumonia shots can cost about $205 each, according to the clinic’s pharmacy tech.
“Every dollar counts,” Brady said. “Part of the other reason why this money goes so far is we are also able to get prescriptions and inhalers at a reduced cost because of the fact that we’re a charitable clinic. It allows us to stretch that dollar and serve more people.”
The Chronic Lung Disease and Prevention Program is relatively new and was launched last year with pulmonologist Dr. Navid Zaidi, of Freeman Health System, who volunteers at the clinic. The entire program costs approximately $125,000 per year to run, according to Brady.
As part of the program, patients can also seek counseling services in order to help them quit smoking. Kristine Gustafson, professional counselor at the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, said she provides mindfulness training in which patients are encouraged to commit to actions that are consistent with their personal values and to remain committed to those actions.
“In the context of smoking cessation and smokers, we teach them to observe, acknowledge and accept their cravings, emotions and thoughts,” Gustafson said. “We don’t tell them not to smoke, but we tell them to limit their smoking. When they smoke, we say only smoke. Don’t drive. Don’t text. Don’t get on Pinterest. And when you smoke, you think about smoking, so think about why you want to quit. Typically, this starts to disenchant them.”
Gustafson said stress affects cognitive control, which is the first part of the brain to go offline and can cause habits to take over. Through mindfulness training, smokers learn how to create healthier habits, so when they’re stressed out or feel like they need a cigarette, they can break out of that repetitive mindset.
“That almost instantly reduces their smoking by about 50%,” Gustafson said. “Almost all of them will come back within a week and will say, ‘You’re not going to believe this. I went from smoking a pack to seven cigarettes.’ They go from mindless smoking to mindful smoking.”
William Knowlton, of Joplin, has been a patient at clinic for about two years and is looking to kick smoking. He's uninsured and has a history of heart disease in his family. Knowlton said the clinic has treated him extremely well and is helping him with his blood pressure and potassium levels.
"They've addressed my blood pressure and have me on three different medications," he said. "It's really helped a lot. These guys have been a godsend. Another thing I want to do is try to quit smoking, and there's no time like the present to do it."
Sandy Conlee, of Joplin, has been a patient with the clinic for over five years and couldn't afford her medication without the organization.
"I don't know what I'd do without this place because the price of medicine is so high," she said. "I'm on several medications for blood pressure, and I get it all here. They check my labs every six months and let me know how my blood work is. They treat everything that I need."
