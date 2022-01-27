The Woman’s Club of Joplin will hold its next meeting on Friday, Feb. 4, at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club Drive.
Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a program presented by Susan Hickam, executive director of Lafayette House. Lafayette House serves adults, children and families experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or substance use disorders in a seven-county area in Southwest Missouri.
Details: 417-483-6336.
