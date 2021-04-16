A city committee will recommend that Joplin parks get a larger share of money than stormwater projects from a quarter-cent sales tax if it is renewed by voters for another 10 years.
The recommendation of the 2021 Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Committee will be presented to the City Council at a work session May 10. The council is expected to act next month to place the question on the Aug. 3 ballot asking voters to renew the tax for a third time.
Committee members discussed with city officials on Thursday night three possible plans for dividing the revenue between parks and stormwater projects. Those were dividing the money evenly, or 55% for parks and 45% for stormwater, or 60% parks and 40% stormwater.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, told the committee that when the tax was first proposed in 2001, more than two-thirds of it, 68%, went to stormwater projects.
That was because there was much need for flood reduction with a number of expensive projects such as collaring Willow Branch in the downtown. It had caused extensive damage to downtown businesses with two big floods and filled downtown streets in heavy rains.
Flood control also received the larger share of funding in the second cycle at 59%.
Chairman Mike Seibert, a former City Council member and mayor, advised the committee members to consider what balance in spending would best suit the needs of residents and be favored by voters.
Committee members have evaluated and ranked 39 potential parks projects and 25 proposed storm water drainage projects. With that in mind, the group by a vote 8-2 decided to recommend the 55%-45% split.
That would fund $23.4 million in parks projects including a new Ewert Park Splash Park and other park features. It also would provide about $19.9 million for stormwater projects.
Some of the top-ranked projects by the committee for parks:
- Overall parks beautification program to increase landscaping and flowerbeds, signs and other projects at $2.5 million.
- Dover Hill Outdoor Recreation Complex to develop a 5- to 7-mile mountain biking trail and related work at $1.750 million.
- Paying the operating costs of the Joplin Athletic Complex, which were not included in the tax when the complex was built in 2008 at $600,000 a year or a total of $3 million over 10 years.
- Building phase 2 of the Tin Cup Trail at $1 million.
- Install security lighting at parks for $1.5 million and security cameras at $300,000.
- Make playground updates at $1.3 million.
- Convert softball fields to turf at $800,000.
Some of the top-ranked stormwater projects:
- Funding projects for economic development projects at $500,000.
- Durham Acres drainage at $2.4 million.
- 17th Street and Mina Avenue area drainage at $2.3 million.
- Texas Avenue 11th to 15th streets flood reduction at $1.451 million.
- Old Willow Branch study at $750,000.
- Study for creating an Interstate 44 underpass for Sunnyvale drainage at $3.2 million.
- 26th Street twin culverts replacement at $697,000.
Seibert asked the committee members to volunteer to speak to community groups in support of the proposal.
