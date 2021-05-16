Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.