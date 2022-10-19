A finance group appointed by the Joplin City Council will look for a long-term possibility to fund increased city employee wage scales.
The council endorsed a resolution at a council meeting Monday that assigns the committee to that purpose.
City Manager Nick Edwards said the committee will be able to look at all the city's finances and expenditures to help identify a recommendation. He said the committee could meet every two weeks to study city resources and obligations along with potential sources to cover increased wage costs.
Joplin voters in August turned down a ballot measure, Proposition Public Safety, that would have assessed $1 in property and personal property taxes per $100 assessed value that was intended to fund an increased pay scale for police officers and firefighters. It was estimated that $8.5 million would be needed to implement a new pay scale and that taxes would generate about $9 million.
City officials have been struggling with a way to trim turnovers in the police and fire departments. A recent manpower study concluded that 22 additional officers were needed, on top of 21 vacant positions the department has had in recent months, to handle current rates of calls for service and other police duties.
Police officers did receive raises that averaged 11.7% last month as part of a labor agreement the city inked with them. Edwards said administrators plan to bring forward similar pay increases for firefighters when a union labor agreement with them is completed.
The city manager said in August the police raise would mean a starting wage of $40,000 a year for police officers, although details of increases to other positions within the department were not specified in the discussion. He added that the pay increase is not competitive with the region.
"This is a short-term solution, but we will need to look at a long-term solution,” the manager said at the time.
During that time, billboards went up in Joplin from a northern Missouri city advertising a wage range of $52,500 to $78,750 for new police hires.
In the fire department, there was only one vacant position at the time of the election, but the fire chief said other departments are siphoning Joplin's new firefighters as quickly as they are trained or start their jobs with Joplin. That represents a loss to taxpayers of $78,000 per trained staffer. There has been turnover of 100 fire employees since 2012, city officials said.
However, the city is also experiencing a shortage of workers among its other ranks. Recently, administrators said that about 100 positions are unfilled, which they attributed to noncompetitive wages.
The council gave formal approval Monday night to a 4% inflation raise for all general city employees. It is to take effect Nov. 1.
A meeting date for the finance committee to start its work has not been set yet, the city manager said Wednesday.
Those who will serve on the committee are Tom Franz, a certified public accountant; Russ Alcorn, a financial adviser; Andy Perigo of Mid-Missouri Bank; Mark Hensley of Freeman business analytics; Kathy Blood of Blood Tax Service; Cheryl Glass, a retired CPA; Terry Wachter, a retired Mercy Hospital executive; Linda Eis, chief financial officer at Missouri Southern State University; Ron Pence of Arvest Bank; Troy Hill, a CPA; Diane Reid Adams, retired university professor and former council member; Ben Leavens, retired veterinarian and former council member; and Randy Evans, retired U.S. Bank marketing president.
