It was a good year for construction in Joplin, just not as stratospheric as was the case last year.
In fact, the $168.2 million in construction reported for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 31 is still one of the best on record. It's just that last year was far above the norm.
Construction in Joplin in the previous fiscal year was nearly $246 million, rivaling the construction that took place in 2012 and 2013, when tornado building was taking place.
The city's fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, and the figures include only that construction taking place within the city limits of Joplin.
The previous high was $177 million set in 2017.
It was the size of the permits last year — nearly $44 million for the Casey's distribution center, $32 million for the Kansas City University College of Dental Medicine, and $32.1 million for the Jasper County Courthouse in Joplin — that made the fiscal year that ended on Oct. 31, 2020, such an aberration.
For the year that just ended, the largest permit was one for $20 million for the elementary school under construction on Dover Hill.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations for the Joplin School District, said currently the safe room for the new elementary school is going up, and road work is progressing on both Murphy Boulevard and Main Street.
"The footings are poured for the most part and steel will start to go up in the next few weeks," he said in an email. "The building structure will start to take shape soon, and the casual passerby will notice."
Although it was a $20 million permit, the actual construction cost is closer to $22.9 million, with "soft costs," such as architectural, engineering, furniture and fixtures, and technology, coming in around $3.75 million, making the total projected cost at $26.6 million, but Sachetta said that also includes some "contingency" costs the district hopes it can save.
The school will replace both Columbia and West Central elementary schools. Sachetta said the completion date is yet to be determined, but added: "We are confident it will be the fall of 2022, but we are watching certain items that we will know more about after the first of the year in determining their arrival date, which will impact the schedule."
The district in October also wrapped up completion of the Kelsey Norman Elementary School addition. Sachetta said the total budget for the addition was $2.79 million, but the final cost came in at just over $2.51 million, or more than $270,000 under budget.
Both projects were paid for with a $25 million bond issue approved by voters in June 2020.
Cornell Complex
The second-largest building permit for the city's fiscal year that just ended was $15 million for the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, which is under construction at 212 W. Seventh St.
Ground was broken in February, and a ceremony for the placement of the final steel beam was held in July. The complex will include an approximately 470-seat performance hall, a shared stage for indoor and outdoor performances, new and expanded gallery spaces for Spiva Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater and festival plaza, rooftop venues, office space and more. Connect2Culture, a Joplin-based nonprofit, will manage the performance venues; Spiva will manage the gallery and classroom spaces.
Clifford Wert, treasurer of the Cornell Complex and president and CFO of Connect2Culture, said the fundraising goal remains the expanded $17.5 million.
"As you can readily see, it is coming up and coming along," said Wert. "Right now, we are looking at the fall of 2022 for our completion."
Dental school
Haley Reardon, manager of marketing and communications for KCU Joplin, said work is progressing on their dental college, which is one of two large projects carried over from last year.
"Construction on the new College of Dental Medicine at Kansas City University’s McIntire-Farber Campus in Joplin is 30% complete with the steel structure currently going up," she said in an email update. "Completion is expected in May of 2023."
She also said that when complete it will make Joplin among the smallest communities in the United States with both a medical school and a dental school.
"The College of Dental Medicine will further enhance KCU’s role as an economic driver in the Four-State Region and specifically in Joplin," said Reardon. "It is estimated the college will produce $45 million annually in economic impact, support more than 200 jobs, and generate in excess of $1.7 million in state and local taxes."
KCU filed a $3.1 million permit last year that was for a renovation of the east wing of the building, and it will house College of Dental Medicine administration and faculty offices.
Reardon said the College of Dental Medicine will welcome its first class of 80 students in 2023.
Housing
There were 192 homes built within Joplin city limits in the last fiscal year, valued at $32.7 million, for an average of more than $170,000 per home. The previous year there were 214 new homes built, valued at $36.6 million, for an average of about $171,000 per home.
