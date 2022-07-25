Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at how the city is growing.
Joplin reported its best month for construction since the 2011 tornado, according to building permits filed with the city.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Sentencing for a woman found guilty of killing two in a DWI.
- An honor for a former Webb City school superintendent.
- Several Neosho businesses found selling alcohol to minors, including the Neosho Golf Course.
In addition, we'll have more details about the death of former editorial page editor Clair Goodwin. We are saddened he is no longer with us, and send our sympathies to his family. We are also thrilled for him to enjoy the greens and fairways that await.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
