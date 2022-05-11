Joplin construction is slightly ahead of the pace set last year, led by a new medical office building for Freeman Health System.
According to city reports, in the first half of the fiscal year — Nov. 1 to April 30 — $85.8 million in building permits were filed. The fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31.
Last year, construction for the full year came to $168.2 million. The building permits reflect only that construction taking place within the city limits of Joplin, and include new homes and new commercial construction, as well as residential and commercial improvements.
The largest permit filed in the last six months was $10.1 million for a new Freeman medical office building at 3401 McIntosh Circle.
According to Freeman, it will be a three-story, 30,169-square-foot building, and the upper two floors will house offices for physicians specializing in pain management, dermatology, urology and general surgery. There will be a covered canopy on the main level for patient pickup and drop-off. There also will be a connector bridge to the Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute building.
The second-largest permit was $6.6 million filed by Missouri American at 1118 W. 21 St. It is for a high-service pump station that water company officials have said will pump water from the treatment plant on 21st Street into the distribution system.
Rounding out the top five:
• $6.2 million for restoration of the Olivia Apartments, 320 S. Moffet Ave.
• $6 million for a new warehouse at 3015 S. Prosperity.
• $4.2 million for a new fire station at 6720 E. 30th St. As the city has grown, the Joplin Fire Department has expanded to six fire stations. The new fire station, the seventh, will be next to the new Casey’s Distribution Center. The location will give firefighters quicker access to East 32nd Street and the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park. The fire station is being funded with revenue from the half-cent public safety sales tax.
Joplin building permits also reflect $15.3 million for construction of 85 new homes during the six-month period, for an average of about $180,000 per home.
