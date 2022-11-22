Joplin construction returned to tornado territory for the recent fiscal year.
Construction in the city hit $224,548,386 for the fiscal year that ran from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022, according to city building permit records.
Building permits filed with the city of Joplin in October indicate more than $18 million in construction for the month.
The figures reflect only that construction taking place inside the city limits.
In the previous fiscal year — Nov. 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2021 — building permits for Joplin reflected $168.2 million in construction. Total building in Joplin the year prior, which ended Oct. 31, 2020, came to nearly $246 million, also rivaling the construction that took place in 2012 and 2013, when tornado building was taking place.
From 2011 through 2013, construction in Joplin topped $200 million each year, as new schools, new homes, new stores, a new hospital and other buildings were erected.
The largest permit in October was $9 million for a commercial addition at 3007 Stephens Blvd., home of General Mills. Officials with the company could not be reached for comment.
"General Mills’ building permit ... is to expand the plant’s production space by approximately 35,000 square feet to support a capacity expansion project that will be rolled out in 2023," the company said in a statement. "This investment represents General Mills’ commitment to growth within the North America Foodservice Segment."
The 10 largest projects for Joplin this fiscal year are:
• $34.5 million by Springfield-based Ross Construction for new apartments from 3301 to 3329 S. Hammons Blvd.
Officials with Ross and with Woodsonia did not return calls, but have previously discussed with the city their plans for that area that include tax increment financing for a $188 million mixed-use, retail and residential development called 32nd Street Place on land east of Range Line Road and south of East 32nd Street.
Drew Snyder, president of Woodsonia Joplin LLC, previously told the Joplin City Council that construction would launch this year on multiple 12-plex and 86-plex villa-styled apartment buildings. The project also is to have a clubhouse, dog park and trail for its residents. Units should be available in late 2023 or early 2024. A planned home improvement store, Menards, is also to be built by the Menards company on land north of Sam’s Club and west of Hammons Boulevard, according to developers. Snyder also said in January that Menards owns property adjoining 32nd Street where other businesses and restaurants could be built.
• $17 million by Redwood Development for apartments from 1906 to 1924 W. 20th St.
In June, Redwood Development filed for seven permits for apartments construction on West 20th Street. Brett Mason, construction and development supervisor, said at the time that 144 units are planned, with a completion date forecast for fall 2023.
He said they manage 138 properties with approximately 4,700 units in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, with the largest portion of their housing portfolio residing in the Joplin metro area.
They maintain an occupancy rate between 98% and 99% annually.
“A housing shortage exists across our nation and Southwest Missouri is no exception,” Mason said in a statement when the permits were filed. “If we are building a project, most likely a housing needs assessment has already been done by the local municipality or other government agency, and a strong need already exists in that community. Many of these assessments conclude that more housing will continue to be needed into the future for years to come."
• $10.1 million for a new Freeman Health System medical office building at 3401 McIntosh Circle. The 30,169-square-foot, three-story office building will create office space so doctors can more conveniently meet and treat patients.
Freeman officials said concrete was recently poured at the site.
When done, the building will house dedicated, modern offices for physicians specializing in pain management, general surgery, urology and dermatology for now. The building itself, which sits within sight of Freeman Hospital West, also will offer a connector bridge with the adjacent Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute for patients and a covered drop-off for patients on those rainy or snowy days.
• $9 million for the addition by General Mills.
• $6.6 million filed by Missouri American at 1118 W. 21st St. It is for a high-service pump station that water company officials have said will pump water from the treatment plant on 21st Street into the distribution system.
• $6.2 million for restoration of the historic Olivia Apartments, 320 S. Moffet Ave.
• $6 million for a new warehouse at 3015 S. Prosperity Ave. In a statement, Lowe’s said it is building what it called a “cross-dock delivery terminal for last-mile delivery of bulky items like appliances, riding mowers, grills and patio furniture.” It will be run by Lowe’s in partnership with a third party and will provide 50 jobs. The 63,000-square-foot building will begin shipping in 2023 to customers in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.
• $5 million for a new commercial warehouse for Expansion Industries at 8225 E. 23rd St.
• $4.5 million for a truck stop coming to 2101 S. Prigmor Ave.
• $4.2 million for a new fire station at 6720 E. 30th St.
Home construction
City building permits also reflect 167 permits for new homes, valued at $35.2 million, or more than $214,000 per home.
Ledford Construction also is continuing with its new homes in the 2800 and 2900 blocks of Nellie Mae Avenue. Sixteen permits were filed in August and September, valued at more than $3 million, for a project called Eagles Edge, a subdivision that could eventually hold more than 150 homes. It is located in the Wildwood Ranch area just off Central City Road, and it will be one of Ledford Construction and Development’s largest projects in its history.
Homes will be 1,400 or 1,800 square feet — “depending on what the demand is,” Lance Ledford said during a recent ribbon-cutting — and will range in price between $200,000 and $300,000 each. Overall construction will span two years and the subdivision will consist of four streets.
Also during the past fiscal year, a $1.3 million permit was filed with an address of 406 S. Sergeant Ave., where three historic homes are being restored as part of the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc. project.
