Work continues on the city's effort to commit $13.8 million in grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act toward up to $57 million in proposed construction and initiatives for community projects.
Since applications started in September, the city has committed about $5 million of the $13.8 million to projects that will receive additional funding from other grant sources, the City Council was told at a meeting Monday night.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, said city administrators did not immediately commit to spend any of $13.8 million early this year when they learned of the allocation. "We held on to that money for a reason, and that was to match these other grants we knew were coming down the pike. These are unprecedented times. The grant opportunities at the state and federal levels have not been seen in my career."
Though the city has been criticized by some residents for spending money on master plans and studies to assess needs and resources in many city departments and for many projects, those studies have laid the groundwork for the funding opportunities.
"Without the master plan and the studies we've been working on, these grants would not happen," Haase said. The grants require public input, and those studies and master plans gathered that input.
"If we had not gotten the public input, our applications would not be as strong as they are," Haase said, adding that the listening tour that City Manager Nick Edwards conducted also is a vital component of that public input to show in the grant applications that residents recognize the need for the projects and initiatives.
"The hope again is to bring in federal and state dollars that will bring about visionary projects," Haase said.
ARPA funds will only be committed if the city is awarded the grants that are applied for with the help of a consultant. "If we don't get the grants, we will go back to the drawing board," Haase said.
Dami Kehinde, with Guidehouse, the city's consultant on the grants project, said that 10 out of the top 20 projects ranked by the council as priorities are being funded or partially funded through state grants and/or ARPA.
Fifteen of the projects are eligible for other state and federal grant programs.
There have been four grants awarded for stormwater and wastewater projects that address nine local initiatives and public works projects.
There also are grants for police and fire equipment, housing, education and parks.
State ARPA grant opportunities that align with Joplin initiatives have been largely released and are currently in the application cycle, Kehinde said. Additionally, agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation are releasing new opportunities, she said.
There also are grants available for projects ranked lower on the city's priority list, those below the top 20.
They include an ARPA grant for local tourism development, which might cover the city's plan to build the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area, a biking and trail connectivity project on the west side of Dover Hill Park.
There is an industrial site development grant that might provide money toward expansion of Crossroads Center Distribution and Business Park.
The city has been awarded awarded $22 million toward stormwater projects to reduce flooding. The work would be done at various locations from 17th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue to the East Town neighborhood and others.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez asked what other grant opportunities are becoming available. He was told those are federal grants made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
Still on the table and previously discussed by council members is a request to commit $1.5 million to construction of a MSSU Health Science Innovation Center on the university campus. City staff will bring forward a pledge agreement on that for council review at a meeting Dec. 19.
